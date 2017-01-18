Matthews scored his 22nd goal of the season Tuesday against Buffalo, stretching his point streak to three games (one goal, two assists).

Matthews has been remarkably consistent for more than a month -- he has picked up at least one point in 13 of his last 15 games, and tallying 10 goals and eight assists in that span. Matthews is playing like a veteran stud at just 19 years of age.

