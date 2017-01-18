Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: At least one point in 13 of last 15 games
Matthews scored his 22nd goal of the season Tuesday against Buffalo, stretching his point streak to three games (one goal, two assists).
Matthews has been remarkably consistent for more than a month -- he has picked up at least one point in 13 of his last 15 games, and tallying 10 goals and eight assists in that span. Matthews is playing like a veteran stud at just 19 years of age.
