Matthews scored Toronto's only goal Friday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals for Game 5.

The Calder Trophy finalist wasted little time tracking down a rebound that originated from a William Nylander shot, driving it home at the doorstep. It's easy to forget that this kid is just 19 years old; he already plays like a star veteran, increasing his playoff numbers to four points (three goals, one assist) heading into Sunday's due-or-die contest at home.