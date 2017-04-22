Matthews scored Toronto's only goal Friday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals for Game 5.

The Calder Trophy finalist wasted little time tracking down a rebound that originated from a William Nylander shot, driving it home at the doorstep. It's easy to forget that this kid is just 19 years old; he already plays like a star veteran, increasing his playoff numbers to four points (three goals, one assist) heading into Sunday's due-or-die contest at home.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...