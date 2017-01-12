Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Elite performance earns him All-Star nod
Matthews has been selected to the Atlantic Division All-Star team.
Matthews sits second in NHL rookie scoring with 35 points in 39 games and he is tied with Patrik Laine for the rookie goal lead with 25. He also leads the Leafs in scoring this season and has ascended to the middle of the first line.
