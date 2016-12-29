Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak
Matthews scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
The points extend his current scoring streak to four games and five points, including three goals. And Matthews has 11 goals and 15 points in his last 15 games. He's among the best. Use accordingly.
