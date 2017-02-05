Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Gets three helpers in win
Matthews had a three-assist night Saturday in a 6-5 win over the Bruins.
He was also hit hard in the second period by the Bruins' Adam McQuaid and teammate Matt Martin promptly dropped his gloves to settle that score. Matthews was uninjured by the hit (thankfully). He's third in rookie scoring with 42 points and is tied with Patrik Laine for the number of goals by a first-year player. But he'd delivered one point in his previous seven games, so Saturday's game was a nice outburst.
