Matthews, who was named the NHL first star of the week, is on track for one of the best rookie seasons in NHL history, reports the Toronto Star.

He's on pace for 46 goals, a total reached by only six rookies in NHL history -- Alex Oveckhin, Teemu Selanne, Mike Bossy, Wayne Gretzky, Joe Nieuwendyk and Blair MacDonald. Matthews would be the second youngest ever to reach that total and he's doing it without big minutes on the power play. And, perhaps more significantly, Matthews is doing it in an era of depressed offense. He's currently averaging 3.7 shots per game and is on pace for more than 300. Only four first-year players (Ovechkin, Selanne, Dale Hawerchuk and Brian Leetch) have fired that many in a season. Talk about beast mode -- and keeper-league gold.