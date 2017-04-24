Matthews scored the lone Toronto goal in Sunday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Capitals.

While it was an unfortunate result for the Leafs, Matthews had a terrific playoffs, scoring in four straight games to close out the series. He showed off his wicked hands Sunday with a great move in tight that gave the Leafs the lead in the third period. As the clear favorite for the Calder Trophy, Matthews is a dynamic young hockey player who is destined for great things. He built off a sensational 40-goal regular season with a terrific postseason and will be a top pick in fantasy drafts next season.

