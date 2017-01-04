Matthews' point streak now stands at seven games and 11 points (six goals, five assists) after he set up two goals -- one on the power play -- Tuesday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 2016 draft's No. 1 pick has now put up four consecutive two-point efforts. Matthews' second assist will be on highlight reels for a while -- he carried the puck behind the net, faked a shot, spun and fed it back out the side he had just come from, finding Leo Komarov waiting in the crease for a tap-in. This guy is special.