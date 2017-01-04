Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Point streak at seven games and 11 points
Matthews' point streak now stands at seven games and 11 points (six goals, five assists) after setting up two goals Tuesday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.
He has put up two-points in each of his last four games. Matthews second assist will be on highlight reels for a while -- he carried the puck behind the net, faked a shot, spun and fed the puck back out the side he had just come from. Leo Komarov was waiting in the crease for a tap-in. This guy is special.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Heading toward one of best NHL rookie seasons ever•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tallies pair of goals in overtime victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Four-game, five-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Among NHL's best scoring centers•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores on one of eight shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores in second consecutive game•