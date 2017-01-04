Matthews' point streak now stands at seven games and 11 points (six goals, five assists) after setting up two goals Tuesday night in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.

He has put up two-points in each of his last four games. Matthews second assist will be on highlight reels for a while -- he carried the puck behind the net, faked a shot, spun and fed the puck back out the side he had just come from. Leo Komarov was waiting in the crease for a tap-in. This guy is special.