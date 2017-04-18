Matthews scored a first-period goal during Monday's Game 3 win over Washington.

Toronto fans hope this was the first of many postseason tallies for their franchise pivot. While Matthews was a little snakebit through the first two games of the series, he remained dangerous in all situations, and the results showed up in Game 3. With the floodgates open, Matthews has the upside to score in bunches.

