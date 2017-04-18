Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores first career playoff goal
Matthews scored a first-period goal during Monday's Game 3 win over Washington.
Toronto fans hope this was the first of many postseason tallies for their franchise pivot. While Matthews was a little snakebit through the first two games of the series, he remained dangerous in all situations, and the results showed up in Game 3. With the floodgates open, Matthews has the upside to score in bunches.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Continues to make history•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets Leafs' rookie goals and point mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ties two more franchise records in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sets new franchise mark for goals by rookie•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ties franchise record for goals by rookie•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Rolling offensively again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...