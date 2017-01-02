Matthews scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

The rookie has been streaky in the the first half, but he's very hot at the moment. He has four goals in the last three games, and six goals in the last six contests. During that stretch, he is averaging 4.3 shots per game. Since Nov. 23, Matthews has 14 goals over a 17 games, and prior to that, Matthews went scoreless in 13 contests. Owners should feel free to continue to ride the hot streak.