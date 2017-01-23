Matthews' teammates are praising his leadership and the way he conducts himself on a daily basis, reports the Toronto Sun.

"A lot of similarities to J.T.," winger Matt Martin said, referring to New York Islanders captain John Tavares. "They have the same effort and work ethic." Martin was also quick to add that Matthews already has "maybe the best leadership qualities I have seen." Matthews is just 44 games into his NHL career, but it's clear he has what it takes to be the Buds' captain, perhaps sooner rather than later.