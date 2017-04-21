Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unsurprisingly named Calder Trophy finalist
Matthews is Toronto's first Calder Trophy finalist since goalie Felix Potvin was named in 1992-93, the Toronto Star reports.
As noted in the report, the Buds haven't enjoyed the services of the league's top rookie since 1966, when froward Brit Selby took home the honors. Matthews continues to revel in the limelight as the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, producing a team-high 69 points (40 goals, 29 assists) in a full regular season, and keeping the Leafs in tight with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Capitals in the active conference quarterfinals. The Calder voting is based on play during the regular season, with Matthews' teammate Mitch Marner -- he had 19 goals and 42 assists in 77 games -- also in consideration for the hardware next to Jets phenom Patrik Laine, who managed 64 points and a plus-7 rating on a team with a minus-7 goal differential. Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is also in consideration, but Matthews is said to be the odds-on favorite for the Calder.
