Smith (hand) was activated from the injured reserve list Thursday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

A hand injury has sidelined Smith since mid-December, but he hasn't contributed much offensively even when healthy. The veteran's best season occurred in 2013-14 with the Blackhawks, when he posted 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) over 75 games. He has tallied just three points through 24 contests with the Maple Leafs this season and has averaged just 11:50 of ice time, keeping his fantasy upside relatively low even when he draws into the lineup.