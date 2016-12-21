Smith (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Smith, who missed Monday's meeting with Anaheim, will be out for Toronto's next two contests even if he was placed on IR retroactively. Since coming over from Colorado, the center has managed just two goals and one helper in 24 games, which is consistent with what fantasy owners should expect out of him. With an extra spot on the 23-man roster, the Leafs recalled Bryon Froese from the minors.