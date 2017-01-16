Smith (hand) is scheduled to have the pins removed from his hand Wednesday, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

While it is certainly a step in the right direction, this news effectively rules Smith out for the Leafs next two contests. Depending on healing time, the winger could potentially return to the lineup Saturday against Ottawa, although Jan. 23 versus Calgary is more likely. Prior to getting hurt in mid-December, the 28-year-old had tallied two goals and one assist in 24 appearances. Not exactly blockbuster numbers, fantasy owners may want to pursue other waiver wire pickups once Smith is activated off injured reserve.