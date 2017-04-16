Maple Leafs' Brian Boyle: Sets up two goals in win
Boyle set up two goals in Toronto's 4-3 double-overtime win over Washington on Saturday.
His line got burned in overtime in Game 1, so setting up the winner in double overtime was sweet justice. Boyle's leadership will help the young Leafs as they try to earn a win on home ice in Game 3.
