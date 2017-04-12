Laich underwent elbow surgery and is rehabbing neither with the Maple Leafs nor the minor-league affiliate Marlies, John Matisz of the Toronto Sun reports.

Past reports indicated that the veteran center did not enjoy his experience in Toronto, where he was supposed to mentor a crop of phenoms, including fellow pivot Auston Matthews. Consequently, Laich was placed on waivers and ended up appearing in 27 minor-league games, producing one goal and eight helpers over that span. Judging by his apparent distaste for the Buds and the fact that the team is doing just fine without him, expect Laich to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.