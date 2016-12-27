Maple Leafs' Byron Froese: Joins NHL club Tuesday
Froese was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Froese has played in the last two games for the Maple Leafs with the club a bit shorthanded among the forward ranks. After being sent down to AHL Toronto just prior to the holiday, Froese will presumably draw back into the Leafs' lineup again Wednesday against the Panthers.
