Froese was called up from the minors Wednesday.

Froese has been lighting the lamp consistently in the AHL this season -- he has 12 goals, second on the Marlies. Given his productivity, it was only a matter of time before injuries led to coach Mike Babcock giving the 25-year-old a look. If the center cracks the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Frederik Gauthier or Josh Leivo would be the most likely odd man out. In order to make space for Froese, the Leafs placed Ben Smith (upper body) on injured reserve.