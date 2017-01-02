Maple Leafs' Byron Froese: Sent down to AHL
Froese was sent to AHL Toronto on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Since being called up on Tuesday, Froese didn't get any playtime in either of Toronto's two games. He will be a candidate for a call up when the Maple Leafs need some forward depth later on in the season.
