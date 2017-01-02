Froese was sent to AHL Toronto on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Since being called up on Tuesday, Froese didn't get any playtime in either of Toronto's two games. He will be a candidate for a call up when the Maple Leafs need some forward depth later on in the season.

