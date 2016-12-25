Maple Leafs' Byron Froese: Sent to AHL on loan
Froese was loaned to the AHL Marlies on Saturday.
He played in two games after being recalled from the Marlies on Dec. 21. Froese has 12 goals and five assists in 26 games with the Marlies this season.
