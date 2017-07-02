Greening has signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

Greening was a staple for the AHL Toronto Marlies, collecting 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 69 regular-season games. He added four points in 11 Calder Cup playoff games. Greening will be a key depth guy for the Marlies again this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...