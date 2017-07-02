Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Inks one-year deal to stay blue and white
Greening has signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs.
Greening was a staple for the AHL Toronto Marlies, collecting 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 69 regular-season games. He added four points in 11 Calder Cup playoff games. Greening will be a key depth guy for the Marlies again this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Waived by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Picks up goal, assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Two-goal game Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Makes quick NHL return•
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Assigned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Colin Greening: Pots first goal of 2015-16•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...