Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: No points in four games
Brown has slipped into a bit of a slump, going four games without a point despite playing alongside Auston Matthews.
Brown's game had been on the rise through mid-month, but his 12 points, including five goals, in 11 games was utterly unsustainable. Brown has 11 goals and 21 points in 46 games and is emerging as a good secondary scorer for the Leafs. His future is bright.
