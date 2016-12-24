Brown scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's win over Arizona.

The offensive production hasn't been piling up for Brown (six goals, 12 points and 54 shots through 33 games), but he's a favorite of head coach Mike Babcock and currently skating with Auston Matthews. Brown is a potential speculative add in deep seasonal leagues, and he could prove to be a great low-priced flier in daily contests over the coming weeks. He's already posted high-end numbers in the CHL and AHL, after all.