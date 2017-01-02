Brown had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had just four goals and nine points in the first 31 games, but over the last five contests, he has three goals and seven points. Brown is excelling on the same line as Auston Matthews and should be added in all deeper formats. Based on his AHL production, Brown can be a solid fantasy contributor. He had 11 goals and 29 points in 35 games with the Toronto Marlies last season.