Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Snaps seven-game slump with goal and assist
Brown snapped a seven-game scoring slump with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.
The goal was such a relief he almost leap over the glass. OK, so that's a stretch, but it came as a relief. Brown is a talented youngster, but one of many on a loaded Toronto squad. His production right now is sporadic, but his future is solid.
