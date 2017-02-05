Brown snapped a seven-game scoring slump with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

The goal was such a relief he almost leap over the glass. OK, so that's a stretch, but it came as a relief. Brown is a talented youngster, but one of many on a loaded Toronto squad. His production right now is sporadic, but his future is solid.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola