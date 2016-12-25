Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: No points in 12 games
Carrick has gone 12 games without a point and just three in 29 games.
Carrick's last point came Nov. 22 against the Hurricanes. He has been solid, but unspectacular on the blue line for the Buds, but his offense has been slow to come. Carrick did put up 42 points in 73 AHL games in his one full season there, but he just hasn't delivered with the big club. He's not worth rostering at this point unless he starts putting some of those shots in the net.
