Maple Leafs' Connor Carrick: Not getting points despite having opportunity
Carrick has two goals and four assists in 42 games this season.
He's talented and he's getting opportunity, but he's not getting points. Carrick has skated at even strength with Jake Gardiner and seen time time on the second power-play unit. He is just 22 and his game is going to continue to grow. But right now, Carrick is best left on your wire than on your bench.
