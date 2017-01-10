McElhinney was picked up off waivers by the Leafs from Columbus on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney went 2-1-2 with a 2.39 GAA this season while with the Blue Jackets, but he'll get a fresh start in Toronto. It's unclear whether the organization will keep the 33-year-old on the 23-man roster over current backup Jhonas Enroth, but it's unlikely the team will carry three goalies. If the Leafs want to get McElhinney to the AHL, they would need to waive him, which would expose him to being claimed again, so it seems likely Enroth will be heading down.