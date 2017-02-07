McElhinney will be between the pipes for Tuesday's meeting with Dallas, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

McElhinney gets the nod after three rough starts for Frederik Andersen in which he allowed 16 pucks to find the back of the net. It will be just the fourth appearance for McElhinney since being picked up off waivers from Columbus. Since joining Toronto, the 33-year-old is 1-2-0 with a .916 save percentage; not bad for a backup goalie, but until he can secure regular minutes, he will continue to offer limited fantasy value.