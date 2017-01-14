McElhinney will start in net Saturday against the Senators, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

McElhinney was roughed up in his last start, allowing five goals on 29 of 34 shooting en route to a loss to Columbus. The backup netminder will look to bounce back against a Senators' offense that averages 2.50 goals per contest, tied for 22nd in the NHL.

