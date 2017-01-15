McElhinney made 35 saves Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Senators. It was his Toronto debut.

The journeyman earned the game's first star for his efforts, which included a number of outstanding saves. McElhinney has started 111 games over the course of nine seasons for the Flames, Ducks, Senators, Coyotes, Blue Jackets and now the Leafs. His time in the blue paint will be restricted to rest periods for Fredrik Andersen, but the Leafs play well. McElhinney could deliver value in spot starts.