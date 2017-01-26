McElhinney will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

McElhinney was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced en route to a 4-2 win over the Senators on Jan. 14. The former Blue Jacket will look to pick up his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a Flyers team that is 14-7-3 at home this season.