Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest
McElhinney will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Flyers, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
McElhinney was sharp in his last outing, turning aside 35 of the 37 shots he faced en route to a 4-2 win over the Senators on Jan. 14. The former Blue Jacket will look to pick up his fourth win of the season in a road matchup with a Flyers team that is 14-7-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Earns game's first star in win over Sens•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Will make Leafs debut on Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Minor ailment leaves status in question•
-
Maple Leafs' Curtis McElhinney: Claimed off waviers•
-
Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Curtis McElhinney: Blows two-goal third-period lead versus Rangers•