McElhinney turned aside all but one of 40 shots in a 3-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

What a performance from the career journeyman, who earned his second win in his fourth appearance as a Maple Leaf. With Freddy Andersen struggling (16 goals in his last three starts), it's conceivable that a performance like Tuesday's could earn McElhinney additional looks between the pipes, so those looking for spot-start options should keep their eyes peeled as Toronto plays four games in the next seven days.