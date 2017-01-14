McElhinney is dealing with a minor injury that could keep him from playing Saturday night against the Senators, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Plucked off the waiver wire this past Tuesday, it was looking like McElhinney was on track to give starting goalie Frederik Andersen a breather for this next contest, but this minor ailment changes things a bit. While Andersen has yet to be confirmed as Saturday's starter, he may be forced to complete a back-to-back set unless the Buds decide to roll with Garret Sparks, who was recalled from AHL Toronto earlier in the day.