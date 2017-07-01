McElhinney signed a two-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Per Shilton, McElhinney's contract includes an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000. Toronto, evidently wanting to shore up its depth in goal, also procured a two-year deal with Garret Sparks -- who's a minor leaguer -- on the first day of the free-agency signing period. McElhinney spent parts of four seasons in Columbus before ending up with the Buds upon a waiver claim last January. He went 6-7-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .914 save percentage as a backup to Frederik Andersen.