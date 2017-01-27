McElhinney turned away 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

This game looked like it was well on its way to overtime until McElhinney gave up the game-winner to little-used winger Roman Lyubimov with 17:23 left in the third period. That said, McElhinney has turned in a pair of statistically solid performances since being claimed off waivers by Toronto, and he had snappy stats with the Jackets as well. He gets exposed when he has to take a starter's workload, but the veteran makes for a solid backup to Frederik Andersen; he's worth considering as a value in daily leagues when he's between the pipes.