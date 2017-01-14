McElhinney will start in net Saturday against the Senators, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

McElhinney, who was claimed off waivers by the Leafs on Tuesday, will look to get off to a good start with his new club against a Senators offense that averages 2.50 goals per contest, tied for 22nd in the NHL. The 33-year-old netminder went 2-1-2 with Columbus, as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup, prior to landing with the Leafs.