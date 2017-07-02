Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Signs one-year contract Saturday
Moore agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million deal with the Leafs on Saturday.
The acquisition of Moore will certainly raise the average age of the Leafs as they add the veteran to their lineup. The 36-year-old is unlikely to break any scoring records, but should be able to provide quality depth scoring on the third or fourth line as well as help show the young Leafs the ropes. With a bevy of talent around him, the Ontario native could repeat his 2016-17 performance -- 11 goals and 14 helpers.
More News
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Continues his unlikely hot streak•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: As hot as he'll ever be•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Lights lamp for second straight outing•
-
Bruins' Dominic Moore: Sees 15:58 worth of ice time Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...