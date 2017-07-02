Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Signs one-year contract Saturday

Moore agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million deal with the Leafs on Saturday.

The acquisition of Moore will certainly raise the average age of the Leafs as they add the veteran to their lineup. The 36-year-old is unlikely to break any scoring records, but should be able to provide quality depth scoring on the third or fourth line as well as help show the young Leafs the ropes. With a bevy of talent around him, the Ontario native could repeat his 2016-17 performance -- 11 goals and 14 helpers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...