Maple Leafs' Dominic Moore: Signs one-year contract Saturday

Moore agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million deal with the Leafs on Saturday.

The acquisition of Moore will certainly raise the average age of the Leafs as they add the veteran to their lineup. The 36-year-old is unlikely to break any scoring records, but should be able to provide quality depth scoring on the third or fourth line as well as help show the young Leafs the ropes. With a bevy of talent around him, the Ontario native could repeat his 2016-17 performance -- 11 goals and 14 helpers.