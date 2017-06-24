Rasanen was drafted 59th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Any defenseman who is 6-foot-7 and has any ability at all is going to get a long look from NHL clubs and that's the case with Rasanen. As expected, he has no idea how to use his massive size to his advantage at this point in his young career. His numbers in his first season with OHL Kingston (39 points in 66 games) were impressive, but he doesn't figure to produce much offense as a professional outside of the occasional monster slapper. Rasanen is another long-term project in a draft that is seemingly full of them.
