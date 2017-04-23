Fehr (hand) isn't expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 6 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHl.com reports.

The veteran winger has now been sidelined for nearly a month due to the issue, so his return can't be counted on until something suggests he's making progress to receive consideration. Toronto enters the contest down 3-2 in the series, so it would take a victory for Fehr to have a chance at retaking the ice in 2016-17. Regardless, he can't be counted on for consistent ice time or production even when healthy, limiting his fantasy upside in playoff pools even if the team was to advance.