Fehr (hand) isn't expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 6 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHl.com reports.

The veteran winger has now been sidelined for nearly a month due to the issue, so his return can't be counted on until something suggests he's making progress to receive consideration. Toronto enters the contest down 3-2 in the series, so it would take a victory for Fehr to have a chance at retaking the ice in 2016-17. Regardless, he can't be counted on for consistent ice time or production even when healthy, limiting his fantasy upside in playoff pools even if the team was to advance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...