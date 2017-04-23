Maple Leafs' Eric Fehr: Expected to miss Game 6
Fehr (hand) isn't expected to rejoin the lineup for Game 6 against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHl.com reports.
The veteran winger has now been sidelined for nearly a month due to the issue, so his return can't be counted on until something suggests he's making progress to receive consideration. Toronto enters the contest down 3-2 in the series, so it would take a victory for Fehr to have a chance at retaking the ice in 2016-17. Regardless, he can't be counted on for consistent ice time or production even when healthy, limiting his fantasy upside in playoff pools even if the team was to advance.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...