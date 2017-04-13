Fehr (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is nearing a return to the lineup, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Though the veteran is getting close to being healthy, the fact that his status for Thursday's series opener in Washington wasn't commented on seems to rule him out. The most interesting thing about this report as that it implies that once Fehr is healthy, he will indeed be included in the lineup. If this ends up being the case, Fehr and his 60 games of postseason experience would likely replace a young forward like Kasperi Kapanen.