Maple Leafs' Eric Fehr: Practices Thursday
Fehr (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is nearing a return to the lineup, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Though the veteran is getting close to being healthy, the fact that his status for Thursday's series opener in Washington wasn't commented on seems to rule him out. The most interesting thing about this report as that it implies that once Fehr is healthy, he will indeed be included in the lineup. If this ends up being the case, Fehr and his 60 games of postseason experience would likely replace a young forward like Kasperi Kapanen.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...