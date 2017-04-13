Fehr (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is nearing a return to the lineup, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Though the veteran is getting close to being healthy, the fact that his status for Thursday's series opener in Washington wasn't commented on seems to rule him out. The most interesting thing about this report as that it implies that once Fehr is healthy, he will indeed be included in the lineup. If this ends up being the case, Fehr and his 60 games of postseason experience would likely replace a young forward like Kasperi Kapanen.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...