Fehr (hand) will miss his 14th consecutive contest Wednesday against the Capitals, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Considering that he's logged just one game since joining the Leafs at the trade deadline, Fehr is unlikely to suit up even once give the all clear. In 52 appearances with the Penguins this year, the winger tallied six goals and five helpers, which certainly isn't going to help his case for securing more ice time when healthy. At this point, the 31-year-old is probably just a veteran locker-room presence for one of the NHL's youngest teams rather than an on-ice contributor.

