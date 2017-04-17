Fehr (hand) will remain sidelined for Monday's Game 3 clash with Washington, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Fehr has logged just one appearance since being acquired by the Leafs at the trade deadline, both due to injury and as a healthy scratch. Given the postseason emergence of Kasperi Kapanen, the veteran Fehr may not crack the lineup even once he is given the all clear.

