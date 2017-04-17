Maple Leafs' Eric Fehr: Ruled out for Game 3
Fehr (hand) will remain sidelined for Monday's Game 3 clash with Washington, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Fehr has logged just one appearance since being acquired by the Leafs at the trade deadline, both due to injury and as a healthy scratch. Given the postseason emergence of Kasperi Kapanen, the veteran Fehr may not crack the lineup even once he is given the all clear.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...