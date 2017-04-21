Fehr (hand) will miss Game 5 against the Capitals on Friday, despite being on the ice for the morning's session, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

This will be the 15th straight absence for Fehr, and he's only played once since Feb. 28. Toronto alone has plenty of offensive firepower on the wing, so poolies involved in the playoff action can likely find a wealth of alternatives to Fehr.

