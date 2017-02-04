Corrado was waived by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, theScore reports.

Toronto claimed rearguard Alexey Marchenko -- formerly with Detroit -- off the waiver wire, which has deemed Corrado expendable. He only ended up playing in 41 games with the Buds since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, but could be an intriguing acquisition for a team needing speed on the back line. If Corrado doesn't find any suitors, then he may wind up with AHL Toronto.

