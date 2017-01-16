Corrado was called up from his conditioning stint in the minors Monday, Paul Hendrick of Leafs TV reports.

Corrado has played in just one game this season in which he logged 16:24 of ice time and recorded two PIM, a pair of hits, and one blocked shot. Barring injuries to other blueliners, the 23-year-old will likely find himself watching from the press box more often than not.

