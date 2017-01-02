Corrado was sent to AHL Toronto for a conditioning stint Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

The 23-year-old has been a healthy scratch in all but one game this year, so given his lack of injury, his conditioning assignment is a bit unorthodox. That said, getting him kickstarted in the minors could be a sign that he'll get more play with the Maple Leafs in the coming weeks. With only one game under his belt, it's tough to tell what he would do if he starts playing regularly, so it would be wise to wait on pulling the trigger on him in fantasy.