Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Back in goal for Game 2

Andersen will start in goal Saturday for Game 2 against host Washington, NHL.com reports.

The Dane stood tall in the playoff opener Thursday, staving off 41 of 44 shots on the road through overtime, but counterpart and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby was the one to hang on through the final stanza. Washington limited Calder Trophy candidate Auston Matthews to one shot in that first game, and Andersen likely needs a whole lot more support from the youthful skaters to counter the dangerous attack brought on by the high-flying Capitals.